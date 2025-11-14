UP Cabinet condemns Delhi blast, congratulates women's cricket team

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday passed a resolution condemning the Delhi bomb blast, terming the attack “cowardly”.

The Cabinet also approved 20 proposals, including a resolution congratulating the Indian women's cricket team and all-rounder Deepti Sharma for their recent achievements.

Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said at a press briefing here that two proposals -- in addition to the items on the Cabinet agenda -- were cleared.

"The first was to congratulate Indian Women Cricket team on their first ever World Cup win. The Cabinet also congratulated India's women cricket star Deepti Sharma from Uttar Pradesh on her success," Khanna said.

"The other was to condemn the dastardly recent Delhi bomb blast and express our deepest sympathies with those families who had lost their loved ones or those who were injured," he added.

Among major administrative decisions, the government approved the promotion of 156 private secretaries of the Allahabad High Court to Grade-1, a press statement said.

In a relief to tenants in the state, stamp duty on rental agreements worth Rs 2 lakh for one year has been reduced to Rs 500, it added.

The Cabinet also approved the transfer of the Fisheries Department land to the Medical Education Department, free of cost, for the establishment of the Baghpat Medical College.

Additionally, the UP Lekhpal Service Rules were amended, under which 2 per cent of chainmen (assistants of lekhpal) will now be promoted to the post of lekhpal, the minister said.

He also congratulated the BJP-led alliance for its anticipated victory in the Bihar assembly elections, while briefing the media on key decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting. PTI CDN PRK PRK