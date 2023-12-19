UP Cabinet gives approval for setting up state's first Advanced Pediatric Center at PGI in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up the state's first Advanced Pediatric Center at PGI in Lucknow.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided the centre, to be the first of its kind in the state, will be established at PGI in Lucknow, an official release issued here said.

The centre will have various pediatric experts to treat all diseases related to the children.

This facility is currently not available in any institute or medical college of the state. The project is estimated to cost Rs 199 crore 10 lakh 52 thousand.

SGPGI Director Professor Dr RK Dhiman said that currently, 40 per cent of the population in the state comprises the children and adolescents aged 0-18 years.

Recognizing the long-standing need for better healthcare for them, the establishment of an Advanced Pediatric Center was proposed to the state government which has now been approved in the cabinet, he added.

Accordingly, an Advanced Pediatric Center consisting of more than 20 departments and six units, and equipped with 575 beds will be set up at PGI, the release said.

The centre will be established in two phases. In the first phase, 310 beds will be set up along with 12 departments and four units. The beds will include 163 normal beds, 54 ICU beds, 28 HDU beds, 20 isolation beds and 45 private beds.

In the second phase, an additional 265 beds will be included along with nine more departments and two units. This phase will comprise installation of 158 normal beds, 13 ICU beds, 10 HDU beds, 21 isolation beds and 63 private beds, the director said.

He informed that in the first phase, 12 departments and 4 units will function. These include departments like General Pediatrics, Pediatric Oncology, Pediatric Emergency, Pediatric Critical Care, Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatric Endocrinology.

Meanwhile, the units will encompass Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatric Cardiology, Day Care and Pediatric Medical Genetics. PTI SAB AS AS