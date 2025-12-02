UP cabinet gives nod to set up divyang rehabilitation centres in all divisional HQs

Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to establish and operate District Divyang Rehabilitation Centres (DDRCs) in all 18 divisional headquarters, aiming to strengthen services for persons with disabilities across the state.

The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At present, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment supports the functioning of DDRCs in 37 districts of UP, while one centre in Ambedkar Nagar is funded by NTPC, an official statement issued here said.

Of these 37 centres, only 11 are located in divisional headquarters.

The officials said the centres have been facing operational difficulties due to irregular central grants and low honorarium rates for specialist staff.

The proposal follows CM Adityanath’s approval on October 13, of the department’s plan to create a fully state-funded network of rehabilitation centres across all divisions.

The cabinet has now authorised further action to set up and run 18 DDRCs using the state's own resources.

According to the UP government, the centres will facilitate a wide range of services, including surveys and identification of persons with disabilities, organisation of disability camps, repair of assistive devices, marking and fitment of prosthetic and mobility aids, gait and usage training, early identification and intervention, and awareness campaigns on disability prevention.

The DDRCs will also support beneficiaries in accessing government welfare schemes, issuing disability certificates and UDID cards, and providing clinical services such as counselling, physiotherapy and speech therapy, the statement said. PTI ABN NB