UP Cabinet hails Operation Sindoor, calls it testament to India's strength and unity

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday passed a motion of felicitation, extending congratulations on behalf of the Council of Ministers and the people of the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at a presser after the cabinet meeting, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, "The proposal lauded the Indian Armed Forces' successful implementation of Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India's unwavering commitment to national security and its strong stance against terrorism." The Council of Ministers hailed the valor and courage of the Indian Army and extended their heartfelt congratulations, he added.

"The entire Uttar Pradesh is proud of our brave soldiers dedicated to the protection of the state," the resolution stated. The Council of Ministers also expressed "heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing successful leadership to the nation for the successful implementation of Operation Sindoor," said the minister.

The proposal emphasised that the entire nation stands united against terrorism, asserting that "this operation is a proof of our strength and unity and our collective resolve to protect the country." The resolution further highlighted that this successful operation was made possible only because "our prime minister gave a free hand to the Indian Armed Forces," said Khanna.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's swift retaliatory strike targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). The mission followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 25 tourists and a local were killed. PTI CDN HIG