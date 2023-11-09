UP Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Adityanath begins at Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Nov 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting begun here on Thursday and it is expected that several important proposals related to the city's development will be approved, officials said.

Ahead of the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet ministers offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the Ram Temple.

The meeting is being held at the Ramkatha Mandap (auditorium) located on the banks of the Saryu river.

Several important proposals related to the development of Ayodhya are likely to be approved at the Cabinet meeting, the officials said.

A Cabinet meeting outside Lucknow -- a rare event -- was held for the first time in Prayagraj in January of 2019. PTI COR CDN SNS ANB ANB