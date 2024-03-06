UP Cabinet nod for DPR of Noida Metro extension to Boraki

Noida, Mar 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the detailed project report for extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line corridor from Depot station to Boraki, where a multi-modal transport hub is in the offing, officials said on Wednesday.

The 2.60-km extension will have two new stations, costing about Rs 416 crore, according to the detailed project report (DPR), which will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its approval.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said the "transformative" project aims to enhance connectivity and facilitate seamless transportation for the residents of Noida and Greater Noida.

The approval for the DPR comes even as two other proposals for extension of the NMRC's corridors, including one in Noida Extension, remains in planning stage despite demands and protests by local residents' groups.

"The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, in a landmark decision, has granted approval for the detailed project report concerning the extension of the Aqua Line corridor from Depot Station to the multi-modal transport hub (MMTH) Boraki site," NMRC's Managing Director Lokesh M said.

"The MMTH Boraki site, slated to become a bustling multimodal transportation hub encompassing essential facilities such as railway passenger terminal and bus terminal, will now benefit from the inclusion of metro connectivity," the officer said.

This strategic extension not only amplifies accessibility through different modes of travel but also anticipates a significant surge in traffic along the operational line, the NMRC chief said.

Outlined in the DPR, the extension project spans a total length of 2.60 kilometre where two new stations -- Junpat Village station and Boraki station -- will be developed with a total estimated cost of Rs 416.34 crore, the officer added.

"The approval granted by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet marks a pivotal milestone in the realisation of this visionary project. The DPR will now be forwarded to the Centre for its crucial endorsement, further advancing the journey towards enhanced connectivity and prosperity for the citizens of UP," Lokesh M said.

At present, the NMRC has a single functional 29.7-km-long corridor between Noida's Sector 51 Metro station and Depot station in Greater Noida. Built at the cost of Rs 5,503 crore, this corridor was opened for commuters in January 2019. PTI KIS KVK KVK