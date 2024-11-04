UP cabinet nod to new rules, teacher's can get transfers after just 3 years of service

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the New Higher Service Rules 2024, which allows teachers in aided degree colleges to request transfers after just three years of service, reducing the previous minimum requirement of five years.

Advertisment

This decision is expected to provide notable relief, particularly to women teachers who are posted in distant districts, allowing them the opportunity to reunite with their families sooner, according to an official statement.

"Under the new Higher Service Rules 2024, teachers in aided degree colleges across the state, appointed on a regular basis and permanently posted, can now request a transfer after completing just three years of service, instead of the previous requirement of five years," it stated.

"The updated rules also stipulate that teachers are entitled to only one transfer during their entire career. This decision by the UP government is intended to bring positive change within the teaching community, particularly benefiting women and others who face challenges working far from their families.

Advertisment

"This policy move is widely regarded as a step toward fostering balance and stability within the education system," it added.

The government recently enacted the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Act-2023, which came into force on August 23, 2023.

With this new legislation, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission Act-1980 was repealed, effectively nullifying the transfer rules established under the 1980 Act. Similarly, the rules set in 2005 have also been repealed, creating the need for a new regulatory framework.

Advertisment

A revamped system for selection within the education service has now been introduced under Section-31 (1) of the 2023 Act, aiming to streamline the transfer process for teachers. Under this new system, teachers seeking a transfer must obtain approval from both their college management and the university, the statement said.

Once approved, the application is to be submitted to the Director of Higher Education for final processing. This change is expected to simplify and expedite the transfer process within the teaching community, it added.

Under the new rules, teachers seeking either a single or mutual transfer between colleges will follow a structured application process. They will submit their application via the management of their respective college, which then requires approval from the affiliated university.

Advertisment

"Only with the management's consent can the application be forwarded to the Director of Higher Education," it said, adding that this system aims "to ensure transparency, streamline the transfer process, and minimise unnecessary delays".

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the new rule will allow teachers the opportunity to work closer to their home districts, enhancing their dedication and commitment to teaching.

"This change will not only elevate teachers' satisfaction levels but also benefit students, as teachers will be able to perform their duties with greater ease and contentment," he said.

Advertisment

The minister emphasised that the Yogi government's revision of transfer policies for teachers in aided degree colleges will positively impact Uttar Pradesh's education sector.

"Working near their families will boost teachers' satisfaction and enthusiasm, leading to improved quality in educational institutions across the state. This initiative by the Yogi government provides a meaningful uplift for the teacher community while promoting higher standards in education," Upadhyay added. PTI KIS NB NB