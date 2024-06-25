UP Cabinet okays DPR for extension of Noida Metro's Aqua Line

Noida, Jun 25 (PTI) In a significant move to enhance urban mobility, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the detailed project report for the extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line corridor from Sector-142 to Delhi Metro's Botanical Garden station.

However, the Centre's nod is awaited for the Rs 2,253 crore project, according to officials.

The proposed metro extension is designed to address the growing demand for efficient and reliable public transportation. The project will enhance connectivity, the NMRC said.

Lokesh M, Managing Director of NMRC, said, "This project will not only enhance connectivity but will also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the region." The project details include a total cost of Rs 2,254.35 crore and a length of 11.56 kilometres.

It will feature eight new stations: Botanical Garden, Noida Sector-44, Noida Office, Noida Sector-97, Noida Sector-105, Noida Sector-108, Noida Sector-93, and Panchsheel Balak Inter College.

The project also includes multi-modal integration at various points.

Commuters will be able to interchange easily between the Aqua Line and the Blue Line (Botanical Garden station) of the Delhi Metro, the NMRC chief said.

The proposed corridor will provide direct connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport via the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro and seamless commute to major railway stations through the Blue Line, he said.

"This corridor will provide seamless connectivity to all the commuters travelling from Noida and Greater Noida towards Delhi and vice-versa," said Lokesh M.

The corridor is expected to have an initial ridership of approximately 80,000. The Botanical Garden station will become a major interchange hub, accommodating three stations, he added.

Following this approval, the next crucial step involves forwarding the DPR to the central government for final approval and funding, the senior IAS officer said. PTI KIS KVK KVK