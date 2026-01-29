UP Cabinet passes condolence resolution on Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's demise

Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers on Thursday passed a condolence resolution expressing deep grief over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, an official statement said.

The resolution was adopted at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The ministers described the deaths of Pawar and four others in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, on Wednesday as "extremely tragic", the statement said.

The cabinet expressed profound condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for the departed souls. It said, "Pawar's untimely demise is an irreparable loss." Paying tribute, the Council of Ministers said that during his long public life, Pawar maintained a deep connection with the people of Maharashtra and worked for the welfare of all sections of society.

According to the statement, his commitment towards empowering the poor and the deprived and his contribution to the development of Maharashtra would always be remembered, the statement added.

Pawar, 66, was on board a chartered aircraft on Wednesday morning and was killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district.

The jet's Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali and Pawar's Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav were the others killed in the crash.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had taken off from Mumbai in the morning to address four rallies in the day in Pune district for the February 5 zilla parishad elections.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are probing the crash.