UP: Campaign launched to revive Peeli River in Jaunpur, Badlapur MLA leads conservation efforts

Jaunpur (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A campaign to revive the endangered Peeli River here was launched in Badlapur constituency, officials said on Friday.

The campaign, operating under the tagline "Badlapur Sankalpit, Peeli Nadi Sanrakshit" (Badlapur Resolved, Peeli River Protected) officially commenced on Thursday with Vedic prayers. Ramesh Chandra Mishra, the BJP MLA from the constituency led launch.

Work to repair the riverbanks is now actively underway, MLA Mishra said, adding that the river is a lifeline for the Badlapur assembly and reviving it will bring relief to the farmers, birds and animals of the area.

He held a meeting with District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra on Wednesday to prepare an action plan, a move to "give concrete shape to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resolution for river conservation." The project will involve local citizens and social organisations.

The 70-kilometer long Peeli River -- a seasonal river -- originating in Sultanpur, flows through over a dozen villages in Badlapur before merging with the Gomti River. Historically vital for daily life, the river has been drying up due to encroachment over the past few years.

Mishra noted that "due to less rain in the last few years, rivers and drains are drying up." He affirmed that efforts are being made to save the existence of the Peeli River, which is a lifeline for Badlapur.