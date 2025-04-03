UP: Car carrying langurs crashes on Delhi-Lucknow highway

Bareilly (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A car carrying langurs crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Lucknow highway (NH-24) under Fatehganj East police station limits here, leaving two of them seriously injured, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 3 am on Tuesday when the car, heading towards Bareilly city, lost control and crashed into the divider.

The individuals who were transporting the animals fled the spot after the accident.

Ten langurs stuffed inside sacks were found inside the car.

After the crash, local villagers, who reached the scene, opened the sacks, allowing eight monkeys to escape into the fields, while two were found severely injured.

The injured langurs were taken to a veterinary officer in Katra village. He reported that one female langur is undergoing treatment due to a broken hand, while the other one has been referred to a centre in the city for better treatment.

Katra police station Inspector Jugal Kishore Pal said the driver and the car owner have been identified, and an investigation is underway. PTI COR ABN AMJ ABN AMJ AMJ