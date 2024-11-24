UP: Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli; 3 killed, 8 injured

Raebareli (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village here on Saturday evening, police said.

Advertisment

Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.

Those with serious injuries were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said.

Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40) and Ramesh (48), all residents of Rae Bareli district, died in the accident. All the deceased and the injured were in the car. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY