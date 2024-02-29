UP: Car rams into tractor tolley in Gonda; 2 killed, 1 injured

Gonda (UP), Feb 29 (PTI) Two men were killed and another was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley near Haripur, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Bindesh Yadav (29), Anupam Pathak (28) and Suraj Pathak were returning to Gonda from Lucknow in a car, Circle officer Vinay Kumar Singh said. The car caught fire after the accident, he said.

Both Yadav and Pathak died on the spot while Suraj was rushed to the hospital where his condition was said to be critical. A probe on the matter is underway, police said. PTI CORR ABN ABN SKY SKY