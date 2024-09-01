UP: Car runs over labourer sleeping on roadside in Ghaziabad; 2 killed

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A daily wager sleeping on the roadside was killed after being run over by a speeding car that lost control, police said on Sunday.

One of the passengers in the car also succumbed to the injuries, police said.

"A speeding car which was en route to Meerut from Ghaziabad collided with a tree trunk, lost control and ran over a labourer, Ved Prakash (50) who was sleeping on the footpath," Additional deputy commissioner of traffic police Piyush Kumar Singh said. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to police, three occupants of the car fled from the spot while the fourth, identified as Satya Narayan (42), a resident of Krishna colony extension in Narela, Delhi sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, " the officer added.

Police are trying to arrest the errant driver who is on the run.