UP: Car thief attacks police constable while attempting to flee; case registered

Gonda (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Police here have booked an unidentified man for allegedly attacking a head constable who was chasing him on the suspicion that he was a vehicle thief, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that late on Friday night, police received information about the theft of a Fortuner car from Siddharthnagar district and intensified checking.

Around 11.50 pm, police spotted the car and tried to stop it. But the driver slammed through the barricades and attempted to crush a police personnel under its wheels before fleeing to a bridge on the Bisuhi river, the officer said.

Police cordoned off the area near the bridge, forcing the driver to jump into the bushes. With Head Constable Ravish Kumar chasing him, the accused hit the police personnel on the head with the butt of the revolver and escaped.

The SP said police conducted a combing operation throughout the night but to no avail. The injured head constable was taken to a hospital and was discharged after receiving first aid, the police officer said.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle and registered a case against the man under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder), 317(2) (stolen property).

The head constable has been honoured with a citation for his courageous act, police added. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD