UP carries out intensive campaign against food adulteration ahead of Diwali

Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) A strict campaign has been launched across Uttar Pradesh against adulterators ahead of Diwali, with enforcement teams carrying out raids to curb the sale of contaminated food items.

The Diwali special campaign was conducted between October 8 and 17.

Under this, enforcement teams of the Food Safety and Drug Administration department carried out inspections and raids in various districts, taking decisive action against adulterated and contaminated food items, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Sunday.

Even after the campaign's conclusion, district-level teams must maintain strict vigilance and ensure public health is not endangered by contaminated food, it said.

Emphasising that Diwali represents purity, transparency, and health protection, the Yogi Adityanath government has resolved to extend this drive beyond the festival, taking concrete steps toward making Uttar Pradesh an "adulteration-free state".

Under Roshan Jacob, Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, this state-wide campaign included a total of 6,075 inspections and 2,740 raids.

During this period, 3,767 samples were collected for testing, and 3,548 quintals of adulterated or suspicious material, valued at around Rs 4.97 crore, were seized.

Additionally, 1,871 quintals of harmful items worth around Rs 2.89 crore were destroyed. In total, adulterated goods worth roughly Rs 8 crore have been seized and destroyed.

Jacob said Adityanath has given clear instructions to effectively prevent the sale of adulterated food items during festivals.

"Any compromise with public health will not be tolerated at any level. Strict action is being taken against adulterators, including registration of FIRs against the culprits," he said.

The department clarified that those involved in organised adulteration will face legal action not only under the FSS Act 2006, but also under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

FIRs are being registered in such cases to ensure strict punishment. In areas where organised adulteration networks have been identified, recommendations have been sent to the respective district magistrates to take action under the Gangster Act or the Arms Act.

The department has instructed all food business operators to display a 'Food Safety Sticker' at their establishments. The sticker will include the name of the establishment, mobile number, departmental toll-free number, and a QR code, allowing consumers to register complaints or feedback instantly. PTI NAV NSD