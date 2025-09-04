UP: Case against Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh, three others in cheating matter

Varanasi (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh and three others here on charges of cheating and other offences, police said on Thursday.

Cantonment Station House Officer (SHO) Shivakant Mishra said the case was lodged following an order of the court on Wednesday.

Advocate Ashish Singh, appearing for Varanasi-based businessman Vishal Singh, said his client was allegedly duped in the name of investment in the Bhojpuri film "Boss", which was released in 2018.

According to the complaint, Vishal Singh met film director Prem Shankar Rai in Mumbai in 2017. Subsequently, he was introduced to several people, including Pawan Singh, in connection with the making of a film.

The complainant was allegedly persuaded to invest in the project with a promise of profit sharing.

On being assured of 50 per cent profit, Vishal Singh invested about Rs 32.60 lakh from his and his brother’s firm through different accounts. Later, in July 2018, he was declared co-producer of the film and invested an additional Rs 1.25 crore, the complaint said.

However, after the release of the film, the businessman was neither given his share of the profits nor his money back, the complainant alleged.

When he demanded his dues, Pawan Singh allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, the advocate claimed.

The businessman had approached Cantonment police and the Commissioner of Police with a complaint, but no action was taken, following which he moved the court.

On hearing the matter, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Second) had directed the police to register a case against Pawan Singh and three others, officials said.