UP: Case filed over fake signatures during SIR in Saharanpur; two arrested

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Police have registered a case and arrested two persons for allegedly forging signatures during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Saharanpur district, officials said on Monday.

Chilkana SHO Vinod Kumar told PTI that the case pertains to the Choura Kala village of the Nakur assembly constituency, where an inspection and verification were carried out on November 30 by Block Education Officer Sanjay Dabral.

During the verification, census forms deposited with the Booth Level Officer (BLO) Shamim Ahmed were physically verified at the houses of the electors.

When officials reached the house of elector Samoon, his brother Akram was present and informed them that Samoon had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past three years and had not visited the village for a long time, police said.

Kumar said Samoon's census form submitted under the Special Intensive Revision process bore signatures, but the inquiry clearly established that the signatures were not made by the elector himself and were instead forged by a close relative.

The forged form was subsequently submitted to the BLO, he said.

Terming it a serious irregularity, police said that based on a complaint lodged by Sanjay Dabral on December 3, a case was registered at the Chilkana police station against Akram, brother of Samoon, and other close relatives.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Akram and Amjad, who are sons of Jameel, both residents of Choura Kala village, on Sunday night, the officer added.