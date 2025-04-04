UP: Case filed over unauthorised installation of Ambedkar's statues on public land in Bhadohi

Bhadohi, Apr 4 (PTI) Authorities in the Bhadohi district filed a case over unauthorised installation of Dr BR Ambedkar's statues at two locations in the Aurai tehsil here, allegedly as an attempt to encroach upon the government land.

According to police, amid concerns over potential unrest, district administration and law enforcement officials removed the statues from Ahimanpur and Chak Judawan villages on Thursday. Cases have been registered against Ajay Kumar Gautam, Manoj Kumar Gautam, and others under sections 3 and 5 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Aurai police station in-charge, Inspector Anjani Kumar Rai, said, "The regional revenue officer of Ahimanpur village reported that a group, led by Manoj Kumar Gautam, had installed a statue of Dr Ambedkar on government land (plot number 369) with the intention of encroachment. The revenue and police teams jointly removed the statue." Similarly, in the Chak Judawan village under the Gyanpur police station, another statue was placed on government land (plot number 71) on Thursday without authorisation. The revenue and police teams intervened and removed it.

Gyanpur police station in-charge, Inspector Vishnu Prabha Singh, said, "Based on a complaint from regional revenue officer Akhilesh Tiwari, a case has been registered against Ajay Kumar Gautam under sections 3 and 5 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for attempting to encroach on government land." Both statues have been taken to the respective police stations.

The tehsil administration and police have issued a public advisory, urging residents not to install any statues on government land without prior approval from competent authorities. They also warned against placing statues at disputed sites to avoid potential conflicts. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK