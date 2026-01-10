UP: Case registered after man gives triple talaq to wife

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Police here have registered a case after a man allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife and drove her out of the house for failing to meet dowry demands, police said on Friday.

Tilhar Circle Officer Jyoti Yadav said Jameel Ahmad had married his daughter, Gulfasa, to Abdul Kaleem of Dabhaura village four years ago.

Soon after the marriage, the accused allegedly began demanding cash and a motorcycle as dowry, the police said.

She said that when the demands were not met, Kaleem allegedly assaulted and humiliated his wife. Three days ago, he allegedly beat her and forced her out of the house along with their 18-month-old child.

The officer said the accused later reached the woman's parental home and gave her talaq. The victim's family recorded the statement on a mobile phone, she added.

A case against Abdul Kaleem and four others has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Sections 5 and 6 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, the Dowry Prohibition Act, and provisions related to assault.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.