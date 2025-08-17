UP: Case registered for obscene remarks against expelled SP MLA Pooja Pal

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) An X account holder was booked on Sunday for allegedly posting obscene remarks against Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal, who was recently expelled from the party, police said.

The remarks, posted by a user identified as Umesh Yadav on X, triggered anger among MLA's supporters and members of the Pal community, officials said.

According to police, Santosh Kumar Pal from Chail assembly constituency in Kaushambi district has filed the complaint.

He alleged that the “obscene and indecent” comments against the Chail legislator have caused political and social harm to her.

“Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Pipri police station against the account holder," Circle Officer Abhishek Singh said.

The officer added that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Pooja Pal was expelled from the Samajwadi Party on Thursday, just hours after she praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly for "reducing to dust" gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, an accused in her husband's Raju Pal murder case.

Raju Pal, a former BSP MLA from Prayagraj West, was shot dead nine days after their wedding in January 2005. PTI COR ABN AMJ AMJ