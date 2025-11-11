UP: Cattle smugglers attempt to run over cop in Ballia; FIR lodged

Ballia (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Cattle smugglers allegedly tried to run over a police outpost in-charge with a pickup vehicle during a late-night checking operation in the Bairia police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Chand Diar police outpost in-charge Shyam Prakash Mishra was conducting vehicle checks near the Manjhi picket.

In his complaint, Mishra stated that a speeding pickup vehicle approached the checkpoint, and when signalled to stop, the driver accelerated further and drove toward him with the intent to kill.

Mishra narrowly escaped by jumping to the other side of the road, police said.

Following the incident, Bairia police launched a search operation and managed to intercept the pickup vehicle, though the driver fled the scene. Seven cattle were recovered from the vehicle, officials added.

Based on Mishra's written complaint, a case has been registered against the unidentified driver and another person under Section 1090 (1) (attempt to murder) of BNS, the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said on Tuesday evening that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.