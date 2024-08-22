UP: CBI court gives life term to 8 in Shravan Sahu murder case

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) A CBI court here on Thursday sentenced eight people, including main accused Aqeel Ansari, to life imprisonment for the 2017 murder of businessman Shravan Sahu.

Special CBI judge Rahul Prakash also imposed a heavy fine on the convicts.

The special court has sentenced the accused Aqeel Ansari, Satyam Patel and Aman Singh with life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2.20 lakh.

Other accused -- Vivek Sharma, Babu Khan, Faisal, Ajay Patel and Rohit Mishra -- have been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh.

At the time of sentencing, all the accused were in the custody of the court and they pleaded for mercy and requested minimum punishment. But the court did not consider it appropriate to show any leniency for the act committed by them.

The court observed in its judgment that the CBI has been completely successful in proving the case against the accused.

The series of incidents and murders started when on October 16, 2013, there was a dispute between Shravan Sahu's son Ayush Sahu and the main accused Aqeel Ansari, over buying beer from a bar in Lucknow's Hazratganj.

After which Aqeel Ansari, along with his companions, murdered Ayush Sahu.

The case went to the sessions court, Aqeel Ansari was sentenced to life imprisonment a few years ago.

Shravan Sahu was pleading in the case of his son's murder and the accused Aqeel Ansari started feeling that due to the strong representation of Shravan Sahu, he would be sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Shravan Sahu was shot dead by unknown miscreants on February 1, 2017.

The report of the incident was lodged with Sahadatganj police station by Shravan Sahu's son Sunil Sahu.

In the report, Sunil Sahu said that on the day of the incident, at around 8:30 pm, his father was sitting at the counter of his oil shop at Bada Chauraha Dalmandi, when two boys riding a motorcycle came to the shop and fired several shots at his father with the intention of killing him due to which he fell down bleeding.

It was also said in the report that at the time of the incident, his uncle Vijay Kumar Sahu and Vinay Kumar Sahu, along with other people started shouting, then both the boys fled on a motorcycle towards the intersection.

It was said that the police vehicle reached the spot and took Shravan Sahu to a trauma centre, where the doctors declared him dead.

Sunil Sahu said in his report that his brother Ayush was murdered in 2013 by Aqeel along with his associates, and Aqeel also got his father killed by his shooters.

In the case , 51 witnesses were produced by the CBI, while the accused presented four witnesses on their behalf.

To support the investigation and the trial, the CBI proved more than 100 documents in the court. PTI COR KIS TIR TIR