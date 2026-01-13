UP: CCTV footage helps cops crack buffalo theft in Sambhal, two held

Sambhal (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of a buffalo here, after they were tracked with the help of footage from CCTV cameras installed along village roads, officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident took place in Faridpur village on the night of January 9, when an unidentified group allegedly stole a buffalo owned by Jeetpal, a local resident, by loading it onto a pickup vehicle.
Taking serious note of the buffalo theft under Babrala police station limits, an FIR was promptly registered and a special police team was constituted to trace the accused, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said.
"We examined CCTV footage from surveillance cameras installed on various approach roads in and around the village, which helped us identify the pickup vehicle used in the crime," Sharma said.
Based on CCTV evidence, police on Tuesday arrested two accused -- Charan Singh (20) of Bamanpuri village under Kailadevi police station, and Neeraj (22) of Faizpur village under Rajpura police station -- from the Chandausi-Noorpur route, she said.
Police also recovered the pickup vehicle used in the theft, and Rs 8,200 in cash, allegedly part of the proceeds from the sale of the stolen buffalo, the ASP added.
"The accused had sold the stolen buffalo for around Rs 40,000," Sharma said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway and the accused are being produced before the court.
Police said investigations are continuing to ascertain whether the accused were involved in similar thefts in the area. PTI COR ABN ABN ARB ARB