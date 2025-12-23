UP CEO reviews SIR exercise in Meerut, orders re-verification of excluded names

Meerut (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday said that a list of absent, shifted and deceased voters whose names do not appear in the draft electoral rolls should be provided to booth-level agents of political parties, and re-verification should be conducted by deploying officials.

Rinwa instructed that eligible voters should not be omitted from the draft electoral rolls under any circumstances, and ineligible voters should not be included.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday to review the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Vikas Bhavan Auditorium in Meerut, the CEO emphasised that there should be no errors in data feeding and that even minor mistakes should be rectified through 100 per cent verification.

He directed that a meeting be held again with the Booth-Level Officers (BLO) and Booth-Level Agents (BLA) to ensure that the data of their work is uploaded.

Instructions were given to upload the list of absent, shifted and deceased voters excluded from voter lists in all booths on the District Election Officer's website, along with the reasons for their exclusion.

The CEO also directed that a campaign be launched to add new voters through Form-6.

Rinwa said that the purification of electoral rolls is a priority, and continuous action is being taken at the state level for this purpose.

He appreciated the active role of BLOs, district-level officers and employees, political parties, and the general public in the SIR process.

The district magistrate promised to implement the instructions in the district.

Rinwa later inspected a booth at Alexander Public School in Shastri Nagar and reviewed the work of BLOs and BLAs, where he was briefed on the distribution and collection of forms, digitisation, and the process of filling Form-6 at the booth level.

The meeting was attended by Meerut Division Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami, District Magistrate and District Election Officer Dr V K Singh, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Gangwar, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) and Deputy District Election Officer Satyaprakash Singh and Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Suryakant Tripathi, among other officials. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK