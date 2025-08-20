UP CEO says SP chief shared 2024 election clip to claim poll malpractice, repolling held immediately

Lucknow: Days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged electoral malpractice by sharing a clip on social media, the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer on Wednesday clarified the video was of a polling station in 2024 where repolling was held and action taken against officials.

In a post on X on August 17, Yadav claimed that the video he shared on the platform was "a living affidavit" of the BJP's "wrongdoings" and challenged the poll panel to respond.

Responding to the allegation, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said the video was from polling station number 343 at Khiriya Pamaran Primary School in Aliganj assembly segment under Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency, where voting took place on May 13 during the fourth phase of the 2024 general elections.

In a statement on X, the CEO said the video came to their notice on May 19, 2024, through social media, and a preliminary inquiry on the same day revealed that the person seen voting multiple times was a minor.

The boy, whose name was not in the electoral roll, had entered the polling station repeatedly as an aide to elderly and infirm voters but recorded and edited the footage to make it appear as if he alone was casting votes multiple times, the post said.

As per election rules, an assistant can help an aged or disabled voter cast a ballot, but no person is allowed to assist more than one voter, and the assistant must be over 18 years of age.

The probe found these norms had been violated and polling staff had failed to discharge their duties properly.

An FIR was lodged at Nayagaon police station in Etah district on May 19 (2024), the day the matter came to light. All polling personnel at the booth were suspended and departmental action was initiated against them, the statement said, adding a repolling was conducted on May 25.

The CEO further said this was the only such case reported in the entire state during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and it was dealt with "swiftly and effectively".