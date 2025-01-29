UP: Chair hurled at tehsildar after argument over 'misbehaviour' with woman lawyer's aide turns ugly

Budaun (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A revenue officer narrowly escaped injury on Saturday after a group of lawyers allegedly barged into his chamber and hurled a chair at him here, officials said.

The confrontation broke out after the official allegedly "misbehaved" with the assistant of a woman lawyer. The tehsildar of Dataganj, Ramchandra Singh, managed to dodge the chair as the situation escalated.

A video of the ruckus, showing the chair being thrown inside the officer's chamber, surfaced on social media.

Following the altercation, the Dataganj Tehsil Bar Association decided to withhold judicial work, demanding action against the tehsildar. The association members lodged a complaint against him at the Dataganj police station, while the tehsildar has submitted a counter-complaint against the lawyers.

According to official sources, lawyer Asha Dixit lodged a complaint at the Dataganj police station, levelling allegations against Singh. The woman lawyer alleged that she had gone to the tehsildar's office with her junior assistant regarding a case, where the officer spoke "inappropriately" to the assistant.

The complainant further alleged that the tehsildar grabbed her assistant by the neck and pushed her. When they objected, he allegedly behaved rudely with her as well.

Bar Association president Ajay Kumar Gupta claimed that Singh often misbehaves and argues with lawyers, a matter which they have already reported to authorities. All lawyers have decided to boycott work until action is taken against the tehsildar, he added.

Dataganj SDM Dharmendra Kumar Singh said a dispute occurred in the tehsildar's chamber and both parties have lodged police complaints. "We are trying to resolve the matter," he added. PTI COR NAV AKY