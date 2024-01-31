UP: Charge sheet against woman for killing ailing husband

Mathura (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a charge sheet on Wednesday against a woman and her two associates for allegedly killing her ailing husband and throwing his body from a hilltop in neighbouring Rajasthan, a police officer said.

The skeletal remains of Narayan, 38, a resident of the Govardhan police station area in Mathura district, was recovered from the site in Kaman in Rajasthan on December 5, nearly four months after he was killed. Subsequently, his wife Chandrawati and her partner Naval Singh and aide Narayan Singh were arrested.

The charge sheet was filed against them after a DNA report confirmed that the skeletal remains were that of Narayan, the police officer said.

According to the police, Chandrawati lodged a missing complaint on August 21 last year claiming that her husband had left home for some work and gone missing since.

"From mobile locations, we came to know that the woman and her husband had gone to Kaman in Rajasthan on August 18 and nobody had seen the husband since then," the police officer said.

During interrogation, she confessed that her husband had been suffering from various chronic diseases, so she killed her with the help of her aides.

The accused strangulated Narayan to death and threw his body from a hilltop, the police officer said. PTI COR CDN SMN