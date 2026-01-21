UP: Charges framed against Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari in poll code violation case

Mau (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court in this Uttar Pradesh district framed charges against Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari on Wednesday in connection with alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2022 state Assembly polls, lawyers said.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) legislator appeared before the court in connection with a case lodged at the Dakshin Tola police station in February 2022.

Advocate Daroga Singh said the case was registered against Ansari under section 133 (penalty for illegal hiring or procuring of conveyance at elections) of the Representation of the People Act for allegedly violating the election code of conduct. A discharge application subsequently filed before the chief judicial magistrate's (CJM) court was rejected.

The MP-MLA court, presided by CJM K P Singh, framed charges against the MLA on Wednesday, the lawyer said, adding that the next hearing in the matter has been fixed for February 4. PTI COR KIS RC