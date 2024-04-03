UP: Charred body of man recovered, 3 booked

Sambhal (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) The charred body of a man, who had left his house for a court hearing hearing, has been recovered from Milak village here, police said on Wednesday.

The body of 35-year-old Kayum was recovered on Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the victim had a number of cases pending against him.

"His family members told police that he had gone to Rampur for a hearing after which they lost contact with him," he said.

Based on the family members' complaint, an FIR has been registered against three people, the police officer said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem. PTI COR ABN ABN NSD NSD