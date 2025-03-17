UP: CHC doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) The superintendent of Baldirai Community Health Centre in Sultanpur district was found dead at his residence on Monday under mysterious circumstances, police said.

Dr Ramesh Yadav (47) was at home when a camp under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana was being organised at the community health centre (CHC).

When the other CHC staff reminded Yadav about the camp, he said he would be reaching soon, police said. However, after he failed to show up, the concerned CHC staff called him repeatedly but Yadav did not answer his phone.

When they knocked on his door and no one answered, they informed the police.

Baldirai station house officer (SHO) Dheeraj Kumar said police broke open the door but found that Yadav was not in his room.

A search led them to the bathroom, where Yadav was found lying dead.

Police have sent the body for autopsy after informing Yadav's family members who live in Lucknow, the SHO said.

While prima facie it appears that Yadav suffered a cardiac arrest, the exact cause of death will be ascertained once the autopsy report is received.