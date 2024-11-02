UP: Chemical-filled tanker overturns, catches fire on highway in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A Bharat Petroleum tanker carrying chemicals overturned and caught fire near a village on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway on Saturday, police said.

The driver and his assistant were injured in the incident, they said.

The tanker was en route from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, to Jharkhand, carrying chemicals, according to officials.

Jagdishpur Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said, "The type of chemical in the tanker is yet to be identified." The driver lost control of the vehicle, it overturned near the Bagahi village and caught fire, Yadav said.

Due to severe burns, the driver was referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, while the assistant is receiving treatment at Community Health Centre Jagdishpur, Yadav said.

He added that the fire was brought under control with the help of the fire brigade. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG