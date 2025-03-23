UP: Chicken killed over land dispute, two booked

Ballia (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A chicken was killed with bricks and stones over a land dispute and its owner allegedly beaten up when she protested, following which two accused were booked in the Pakdi area here, police said on Sunday.

Citing the FIR registered, police sources said the incident occurred on March 21 in Garhmalpur village of Pakdi police station area.

The chicken's owner Aarti Devi alleged that when she sought an explanation from the accused about killing the chicken, they also beat her.

Based on Aarti Devi's complaint, a case has been registered against Suraj Ram and Sheela Devi under BNS sections 325 (killing an animal), 115-2 (intentional hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to disturb peace) and 351-3 (threatening to kill or cause grievous hurt to any person).

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said police are investigating the case.