UP chief electoral officer refutes Rahul Gandhi's claim of duplicate voter entries in state

Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations that certain voters were registered in both Uttar Pradesh and other states, calling them "factually incorrect".

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Delhi where he cited two individuals -- Aditya Srivastava and Vishal Singh -- as examples of alleged duplicate entries across states.

He claimed both the names were listed on electoral rolls in multiple locations, including Lucknow and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in constituencies in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In a statement shared on X, the Uttar Pradesh CEO's office said Rahul Gandhi appeared to have relied on data dated March 16, 2025, sourced from the Election Commission's website.

However, the CEO clarified that a fresh verification conducted on August 7 via the same portal revealed that both individuals are currently registered only in the Mahadevapura constituency of Bangalore Urban.

"The names are not found in the voter rolls of Assembly constituencies 173 (Lucknow East) and 390 (Varanasi Cantt) in Uttar Pradesh," the CEO said in the statement.

"Therefore, the facts presented concerning Uttar Pradesh have been found to be incorrect," the CEO said. PTI KIS ARI