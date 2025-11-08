UP chief electorial officer reviews SIR progress, emphasises transparency

Lucknow, Nov 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted across the state and issued detailed directions to all District Election Officers (DEOs) during a virtual meeting.

Rinwa briefed officials on the Election Commission of India's guidelines, schedules, and procedures related to the ongoing revision. He emphasised that the process of adding or deleting names from the voter list must be completely transparent, ensuring that no ineligible person is included and that all eligible citizens are duly registered, according to a statement.

During the review, it was found that all district election officers have already held meetings with political parties to apprise them of the SIR process and the commission's instructions. They have also been asked to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the revision work.

Rinwa noted that the printing of enumeration forms has been nearly completed in most districts, except for a few where progress has been slow.

Districts such as Prayagraj, Meerut, Hardoi, Bahraich, Varanasi, Balrampur, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Deoria, Amroha, Jaunpur, Fatehpur, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Agra, Unnao, Badaun, Banda, and Hapur have been directed to expedite the distribution process.

All districts have been instructed to ensure 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms by November 15, 2025. BLOs have been asked to download the latest version (8.7) of the BLO mobile app and mark distributed forms on the app in real time to enable online progress tracking.

Officials were also reminded that voters can now submit their forms online, making the revision process more accessible and efficient.

Rinwa reiterated that vigilance, transparency, and accuracy must remain top priorities to ensure that the voter lists are error-free ahead of upcoming elections.