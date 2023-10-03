UP chief minister announces setting up of agriculture university in Kushinagar

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that an agriculture university will be set up in Kushinagar and his government has already sanctioned fund for it.

Inaugurating various projects at the Mahayogi Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said, "Our government is committed to promoting agriculture as a good source of employment. Through this, we are reconnecting the migrating farmers with agriculture." Adityanath also said that the objective of the double-engine government is to provide comprehensive agricultural information and resources to the state's farmers at one accessible location. Agricultural Science Centres (Krish Vigyan Kendras) are playing a significant role in achieving this goal.

He pointed out that one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earliest initiatives on assuming office in 2014 was to prioritize the welfare of farmers by instituting a system for providing free soil health cards to farmers across the country.

He listed various schemes launched for the welfare of the farmers.

Adityanath said that his government is actively promoting natural farming in the state, enabling farmers to stop using chemicals, fertilizers and pesticides. This shift not only saves farmers' money, but also safeguards their health by reducing exposure to harmful substances.

The chief minister also inaugurated the one-day Kisan Mela and agricultural exhibition, the state government said in a statement.

He distributed certificates and kits to the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

The programme was attended by state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, among others. PTI COR NAV HVA