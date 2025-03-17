UP Chief Secretary appears before High Court

Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Monday appeared before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court which had summoned him in connection with a matter of regularisation of court masters posted in various district courts of the state.

A bench of Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar was hearing a petition filed by Rashmi Singh claiming that the Supreme Court had ordered the regularisation of these court masters in 1989 itself but the order has not been implemented.

The officer assured the court on Monday that the draft rules received from the High Court regarding the regularisation of these court masters have been sent for the recommendation of the state cabinet after making some amendments and the approval of the cabinet would be taken within the next three weeks.

The court said that no amendment would be made in the draft rules sent by the High Court to the state government for issuance and if it is necessary, the government would first obtain the consent of the High Court.

After this, the court fixed the next hearing on April 15.

The court had expressed displeasure over the delay in regularisation during the last hearing and had summoned the Chief Secretary. PTI CORR ABN RT RT