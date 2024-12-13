UP chief secretary assures HC to fill vacancies in SAT within a month

Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has assured the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court to fill vacancies for the posts of chairman, vice-chairman and members of the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) within a month.

Advertisment

The court said that in view of the present circumstances, the two existing members working in the tribunal who will retire soon would continue to work until new appointments are made. It also expressed hope that the appointments in question would be made soon.

A bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by local lawyer Satish Chandra after the assurance of the chief secretary on Wednesday.

In compliance with its previous order, the chief secretary was present in the court through video conferencing, while the principal secretary (law) was present in person.

Advertisment

Additional Advocate General Kuldeep Pati Tripathi told the court that advertisements were issued on June 12 and July 29 to make these appointments, and the process is going on.

The court passed an order on October 4, asking the state government to make the appointments soon so that the tribunal does not become defunct. PTI COR ABN ARI