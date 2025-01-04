UP chief secretary invites people of J-K to attend Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh visited Mata Vaishno Devi and Mata Bhadrakali shrines on Saturday, and invited the people of Jammu and Kashmir to attend the Maha Kumbh to held from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj.

Advertisment

Accompanied by his wife and senior IAS officer Rashmi Singh and their son, the chief secretary was felicitated by the displaced Kashmiri Pandits at a function organised at the Bhadrakali temple in Jammu.

"Maha Kumbh is being organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) has invited people from across the country and the world to take part in it. On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, we invite the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the Kumbh," Singh told reporters.

Emphasising the contributions made by Kashmiri Pandits, Singh said, "We want to invite them to the Kumbh." Speaking about the preparations for the mega event, Singh said, "A Kumbh city has been set up on 4,000 hectares of land. Preparations are underway for the past one-and-a-half years with Rs 7,000 crore spent on upgrading the infrastructure in Prayagraj." Elaborating the arrangements, Singh said, "We are ready to welcome 40 crore people to the Kumbh over the next 40-45 days. The Uttar Pradesh government has made all necessary arrangements. We invite the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those from Kashmir, to visit the Kumbh." Talking about tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the chief secretary said 38 crore tourists visited the state last year.

Advertisment

"Our rough estimates show that one tourist spends Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500. For the Kumbh Mela, where 40 crore people are expected, we anticipate Rs 1.5 lakh crore in trade and business across sectors like transport, hotels, rentals, restaurants, food and lodging," Singh said.

Highlighting the significance of tourism, he added, "Tourism is one of the most important service sectors for employment generation. With a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh, one job is created in the tourism sector. In comparison, the manufacturing industry creates one job with an investment of Rs 2-3 crore. The UP government recognises this and it is committed to boosting pilgrimage tourism." He also claimed that Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of pilgrimage sites for Hinduism and Buddhism, which provide an impetus to pilgrimage tourism.

On Kashmiri Pandits' demand for reservation in medical colleges for the displaced community, Singh assured them that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI AB ARI