UP Chief Secretary reviews 'Har Ghar Tiranga' preps, govt targets 4.6 crore flag hoistings

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary SP Goyal on Friday reviewed preparations for the state's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign through video conferencing with all district magistrates, issuing detailed instructions to ensure mass participation and wide outreach.

The campaign, aimed at promoting awareness about the national flag and instilling patriotic spirit, has set a target of hoisting 4.60 crore flags across the state, according to an official statement.

Goyal stressed that public participation would be the key to its success and directed officials to involve people from all sections of society.

To encourage enthusiasm, he called for organising "Tiranga Mahotsavs", rallies, musical concerts, and other cultural programmes.

He asked district administrations to leverage social media, radio, television, and local publicity channels to encourage people to volunteer and upload "Har Ghar Tiranga" selfies.

The Chief Secretary also directed district magistrates to ensure the active involvement of public representatives, social workers, eminent citizens, self-help groups, NGOs, gram panchayats, youth organisations, local clubs, and students.

As part of the campaign period, a large-scale cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat Mission will also be undertaken, according to the statement.

He further instructed that all government offices and educational institutions hoist khadi-made national flags, with supply ensured through the Khadi and Village Industries Board. Coordination with NGOs, small industries, private tailoring units, and other production facilities was advised to scale up flag production.

In addition, Goyal reminded districts that nominations for the Padma Awards must be submitted to the state government by August 31, 2025. Each district has been asked to recommend six talented individuals from fields such as sports, education, and other areas of achievement. PTI KIS NB NB