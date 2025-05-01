UP chief secretary takes stock of construction work at Noida airport

Noida, May 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Wednesday took stock of the construction work and preparations at the Noida International Airport, Jewar.

Singh told officials at a meeting held on Thursday that the dates to begin operations from the Noida airport are to be announced soon and urged them to ensure that the remaining work is completed as per schedule, according to sources.

Asserting that the Jewar airport was among the top priorities of the state government, the chief secretary asked officials to regularly review the project and ensure that quality was not compromised in any way.

After the meeting, he inspected the terminal building, the cargo site and other under-construction sites of the airport.

Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Arun Vir Singh and Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and other officials attended the meeting. PTI COR SKY SKY