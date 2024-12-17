UP: Child abducted from railway station, body found inside train

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by a man from Charbagh railway station here and killed, police said on Tuesday.

The child’s body was found inside a train parked in the railway yard, with the police suspecting that the boy was sodomised before being murdered.

On Sunday night, a woman from Rajasthan reached Charbagh railway station along with her son to catch a train for Pratapgarh, the police said.

At about 12.30 am, the woman fell asleep and her son went missing after which she informed government railway police at 1 am.

CCTV footage revealed that a man took away the child, they said.

On Monday morning, the child’s body was recovered from a train parked in the railway yard. Police identified the accused as Ibrahim from Lakhimpur and arrested him later in the evening.

"We constituted special teams to crack the case. CCTV footage from the Northern Railways and North-Eastern Railways were thoroughly examined. It was a gruesome incident. The lady was not able to give any clue about the incident,” ADG Railways Prakash D told PTI.

"The accused took the child and left him in the railway coach. We zeroed in on the culprit and arrested him yesterday," he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the man sodomised the boy, the ADG said.

There were injury marks on the child’s private parts and forensic teams have also collected evidence from the spot, he said.

Investigation has revealed that the man who kidnapped the child was already present in the waiting room and was eyeing the woman and her son for a while.

To become friendly with the woman, the man had also eaten some food with her, the police said.

GRP is trying to find out through the footage who else was present with the accused. It is suspected that his companions must have also been there.