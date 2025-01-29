UP: Child dies after car hits him; angry locals block road, hurl stones at police station

Hathras (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Tensions rose after a child was killed allegedly after getting hit by a car, leading to angry locals blocking the Mathura-Bareilly road and pelting the Mursan police station with stones on Sunday, police said. According to officials, the incident occurred around 3 pm when Yash (3), a resident of Madheya locality in Mursan, was allegedly hit by a car. He was rushed to the district hospital and later referred to a higher medical centre in Aligarh, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On learning about the child's death, the angered residents staged a protest and blocked the Mathura-Bareilly road outside the Mursan police station. As evening set in, more people gathered, and some of them allegedly picked up stones from the nearby railway track and hurled them at the police station, they said.

Heavy force from several police stations was rushed to the spot, and the situation was brought under control after some time, the officials added.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that immediately after the accident, the car driver and conductor were arrested, and the vehicle was seized. However, the protesters were demanding that the accused be handed over to them, he said.

"In connection with the stone-pelting incident, three persons have been identified and arrested. The situation is now under control," the SP added. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL