UP: Child killed, elderly woman injured in separate incidents of wolf attack in Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A 2.5-year-old girl was killed and a 70-year-old woman was injured in separate incidents of wolf attacks in Mahsi division of the district, officials said on Monday.

The first incident took place in Garethi Gurudutt Singh village of Hardi area on Sunday night, when Anjali was sleeping outside the house with her mother and a wolf snatched her, they said.

The child’s mutilated body was found 1 km away from the village, officials said, adding that the wolf had eaten both her hands.

District Magistrate Monika Rani said this is the eighth incident of death due to wolf attacks since July 17, with eight people, including seven children, have died in these attacks and about 30 injured.

In another incident, Kamala Devi from Mauja Kotiya village of Barabigha area was injured when a wolf entered inside her house and attacked her on Monday morning, they added.

She has been admitted to a district hospital with injuries on her neck, mouth and ears and her condition is stated to be stable, officials said.

The administration is working to catch the attacking wolves, with four already caught, she said, however the problem is there are more than hundred revenue villages and the wolves are attacking new villages within a span of four to five days.

People are being made aware to sleep with the doors closed or on rooftops and remain alert, Rani said.

“Till now, two wolves are being reported to be attacking, but the forest department is specially collecting information about the number. The correct number can be told after the investigation is complete,” she added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla and DM Rani took stock of the situation and went to meet the family members of the victims. They have ensured proper treatment of the injured woman.