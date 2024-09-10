UP: Child labourer rescued from SP MLA's house, day after domestic help's suicide

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Bhadohi police and Labour Enforcement Department personnel on Tuesday raided Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg's house here and rescued a 14-year-old girl engaged in child labour, officials said.

The raid took place a day after a domestic help at Beg's house was found hanging inside her room.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said the domestic help named Nazia had been working in Beg's house for the last eight years and committed suicide on Monday.

The rescued girl was also working as a domestic help in the MLA's house. She has been sent for a medical examination, officials said.

The labour department is in the process of filing a case against the MLA in connection with Nazia's death, and for engaging the minor girl as a domestic help, they added. PTI COR KIS RHL