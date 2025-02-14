UP: Children fall ill after eating 'wild fruit' in Balrampur village

Balrampur, Feb 14 (PTI) About a dozen children from a village in the Tulsipur tehsil of this Uttar Pradesh district fell ill after allegedly consuming a "wild fruit" and are undergoing treatment, an official said on Friday.

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday when the children, while playing in the Bishanpur village, unknowingly ingested the harmful fruit, he said.

Chief Medical Officer Mukesh Rastogi said the children began showing signs of distress, including vomiting and diarrhoea, shortly after consuming the fruit. "As their condition worsened, they were taken to the district hospital for medical attention." After primary treatment, the children were taken for further medial attention.

"Their condition has since stabilised and medical teams are closely monitoring their progress," Rastogi said.

Local MLA Kailash Nath Shukla has visited the families of the children and assured full support.