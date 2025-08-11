UP: Chinese national held for trying to enter India without travel documents

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 62-year-old Chinese national was arrested in Sonauli area along the Indo-Nepal border here while allegedly trying to enter India without valid travel documents, a police official said on Monday.

Zhang Yong, who was coming to India from Nepal, was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during routine checking in Sonauli area on Sunday evening, Station Officer of Sonauli police station Ajeet Pratap Singh said.

He had a Chinese passport, but no Indian visa papers and valid documents.

Singh said legal action is being taken against the Chinese citizen and he is being questioned.

Police are also investigating whether he was involved in any criminal activity.

A case has been registered. PTI COR NAV DV DV