UP: Chinese national sentenced to 1 year in jail for illegally entering India from Nepal

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A local court here on Thursday sentenced a Chinese national to one year of imprisonment for illegally entering India from Nepal.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav sentenced Peng Minhui, a resident of Dongtao City Longshan Nation Hunan Province China, to one year simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

The case dates back to January 14, when police in Sonauli bordering Nepal spotted a suspected foreign national entering India from the Nepal side.

On interrogation, he revealed his identity and said he came to visit Nepal and from there he entered India without a valid visa. Following this, the police registered a case under The Foreigners Act and filed a chargesheet in the court.

During the trial, the court found the accused guilty.

In case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to put in an additional three months of jail time, public prosecutor Pravindra Kumar Diwakar said.