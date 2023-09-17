UP-Chirag Paswan on Sunday meets kin of three slain members of family

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday met the kin of the three members of a Dalit family who were shot dead over a land dispute in a village here.

Advertisment

Paswan reached Mohiuddinpur Gaus village and consoled the families of the victims. Leaders of the Pasi community and other workers of Paswan's party urged him to help the community.

A party worker said the members of the Pasi community demanded that Paswan raise the issues plaguing the community in Parliament.

Shivsharan (30), his wife Brijkali (25) and his father-in-law Horilal (60) were shot dead around 2 am last Thursday when they were sleeping in their house in Chhabilepur village. They belonged to the Pasi community.

Following the incident, irate villagers torched a few thatched houses.

An FIR has been registered against eight people under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of Horilal's son Subhash Kumar. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD