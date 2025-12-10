UP: Civic officials among 14 booked over alleged forged documents to claim legal heir status

Hapur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against 14 people, including several municipal body officials, following directions of a local court in connection with alleged forgery and cheating in a dispute over the legal heirship of a deceased government employee, police said on Wednesday.

The case relates to Arun Kumar, an employee of the health department who died last year. Two women have laid claim to being his wife and legal heir, leading to a prolonged dispute over service-related benefits, including a government job.

According to the FIR, Chandrakala Verma, a resident of Haldapani village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, alleged that she is Arun Kumar's legally wedded wife and that his marriage and family were based in Chamoli, his native place.

She claimed that after his death, another woman from Hapur district, Meena Verma, falsely claimed to be his wife and forged documents to support her claims.

Chandrakala alleged that on July 19, 2024, Meena Verma, along with her daughter Suchi Verma and son Yash Verma -- residents of Rajnagar locality in Hapur -- entered into a criminal conspiracy with others to prepare forged documents, including a false death certificate, to pose as Arun Kumar's legal heirs.

She further alleged that several individuals acted as false witnesses in the process, while officials of the municipal body colluded in issuing the forged certificate. Those named include the then registrar of births and deaths Manoj Kumar, chief sanitation inspector Avesh Kumar, then sanitation inspector Rajkumar, sanitation supervisor Rajeev, revenue inspector Amarpal Singh and area lekhpal Gangaprasad Patel.

According to the complaint, additional certificates were allegedly procured from the sub-divisional magistrate's office on September 11, 2024, as part of the same conspiracy. Using these documents, Meena Verma and her children allegedly filed a civil case in Hapur, claiming legal heirship, despite being aware of the true facts.

Chandrakala said she approached senior police officials and the local police in August last year, but no action was taken, following which she moved the court. Acting on the court's directions on Tuesday, police registered the FIR under relevant sections relating to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Station House Officer Devendra Bisht said the FIR has been lodged against all the named accused and that an investigation is underway.